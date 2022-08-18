Start your next adventure with a career at MDC

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For decades, employees at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) have been conserving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forests, and wildlife. A long legacy of dedicated women and men have turned their passion for nature and the outdoors into satisfying careers.

Join a team that shares a vision of healthy fish, forest, and wildlife resources where all people can appreciate nature. MDC is looking for professionals with a fresh perspective, positive attitude, embracing spirit, and a passion for conserving Missouri’s resources and sharing lifelong experiences with future generations.

“MDC hires people in all corners of the state to ensure Missouri is a great place to discover nature, and we’ve been doing that since 1937,” said Michelle Dobbins, MDC Talent Acquisition Manager. “Whether you’re an engineer or a forester, we can offer a working environment where you can grow your skill set alongside experts in their fields.”

Job opportunities range from entry-level conservation positions, to engineering, IT development, and professional support roles. Whether you have an advanced degree or are simply passionate about nature, MDC would like to hear from you!

Find careers that connect with nature at mdc.mo.gov/careers.