U.S. 422 Closed in Cherryhill and Pine Township Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that U.S. 422 is currently closed in both directions between the intersections of Harmony Road in Cherryhill Township and Historical Road in Pine Township, Indiana County due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

There is no detour available. The estimated time to reopen is currently unknown. Motorists should use caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

