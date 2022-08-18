Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,807 in the last 365 days.

Overnight Work on Route 322 Project Near Philipsburg Rescheduled

Philipsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a new start date for overnight work on its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg. The project enhances safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53.

The contractor plans to complete overnight milling and initial paving operations between Pleasant Hill Road and the Railroad/Centre Street intersection from Tuesday, August 23, through Thursday, August 25. Crews will work 6:00 PM through 6:00 AM daily during this period. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during overnight milling and paving operations. PennDOT initially announced this work for Sunday, August 21, through Wednesday, August 24.

The contractor began milling the existing roadway surface between Graham Station Road and the Intersection of Route 2024 (Pleasant Hill Road) today. The contractor still intends to keep two lanes open as often as possible but advises drivers to anticipate periods where traffic is reduced to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. Drivers should build extra time into their travel schedules to compensate for these periods of intermittent flagging.

Once milling and paving operations have concluded, the contractor will complete pavement markings, signing, driveway and side road adjustments, tie-ins, topsoil, and seeding throughout the work zone.

Overall work on the project includes adding an approximately one-mile center turning lane between Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53, associated widening, traffic signal upgrades, paving and drainage improvements. It also includes replacing the bridge that spans Laurel Run and constructing a box culvert. The addition of the turning lane will enhance safety for motorists by reducing traffic congestion.

PennDOT anticipates overall project completion in late October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA, is the contractor for this $8.1 million job.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

# # #

 


You just read:

Overnight Work on Route 322 Project Near Philipsburg Rescheduled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.