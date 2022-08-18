Eastbound Route 30 Overhead Sign Removal Friday in North Braddock

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overhead sign removal work on eastbound Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in North Braddock Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, August 19 weather permitting.

Eastbound Route 30 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday between Rockwood Avenue and Electric Avenue as crews from Bronder Technical Services remove an overhead sign structure that was hit by a vehicle. One traffic stoppage of 10 minutes or less will occur.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

