Route 4001 Resurfacing and Guide Rail Upgrade Project to Begin

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that work will start Monday, August 22, on a project that will resurface 4.15 miles of roadway on Route 4001 (Hoover Road) and will include guiderail upgrades on 9.1 miles of Routes 1008 (West Graceville Road) and 1010 (Woy Bridge Road) in Napier, West Providence and East Providence townships, Bedford County.

Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic patterns. The project limits on Route 4001 (Hoover Road) from the intersection of U.S. 30 and continues to the intersection of Helixville Road. The work on Route 1008 (West Graceville Road) begins at U.S. 30 and ends at the intersection of T-438 (Ridge Road) and Mountain Chapel Road. Work on Route 1010 (Woy Bridge Road) begins at the intersection of Route 1008 and loops back to Route 1008. Minor delays are possible.



Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, pavement markings, signing upgrades and other miscellaneous construction as needed.



Work on this $1.7 million project is expected to be completed by early-November 2022. Work is being completed by New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co, Inc. of New Enterprise. All work is weather dependent.



