Sen. Karla May’s “May Report” for the Week of Aug. 15, 2022

As our community continues to deal with the aftermath of the devastating flooding from last month, I wanted to provide you with several resources available from state and federal agencies to help families affected by the flooding.

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has set up a Disaster Recovery Center at the Mary Ann Lee Technology Center on Ranken Technical College’s campus at 1313 N. Newstead Ave., on the corner of Newstead and Page. It is open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week until further notice. Please apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 before visiting the center.

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews are working in St. Louis City and St. Louis County to help renters and homeowners identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application updates and referrals to additional community resources. Housing inspectors contracted by FEMA also are working in disaster-designated areas, inspecting damage sustained by those who have already applied with FEMA. When FEMA-contracted inspectors arrive at a home, they will display official photo identification.

If you experienced losses due to flooding, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program can help assist you with questions you may have or help you find the name and number of your insurance company. For more information, visit FloodSmart.gov.

Small Business Administration

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Missouri following the July storms. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants must first register with FEMA. Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

For needs directly related to the July 25—28th flooding, individual assistance grant funds do not have to be repaid for:

Rental assistance if you need to relocate because of flood damage;

Personal property that was damaged or destroyed by flooding;

Lodging reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily;

Basic home repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by flooding; and

Other serious needs caused by recent flooding.

Please note that one application per household is permitted; FEMA does not pay for lost or spoiled food; and by law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other sources.

Unemployment Benefits

St. Louis City and St. Louis County residents whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding that occurred on July 25-28, 2022, may apply for up to 28 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). For more information, please visit labor.mo.gov.

IRS Tax Relief

Storm survivors have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred after July 25, 2022. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

For more information, call the IRS at 800-234-1040 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday or visit the IRS’ website.