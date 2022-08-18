Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin on Bismarck Expressway next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on East Bismarck Expressway from Burlington Drive to Main Street in Bismarck.

The project includes the addition of a right turn lane, street light installation, and minor bridge repair.

Expressway will be reduced to one lane each direction during turn lane and bridge work. The shoulder will be closed while lighting is installed.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected. Flaggers will help direct traffic through construction as needed.

The project is expected to be complete at the end of September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.444

