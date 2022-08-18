Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2100 Block of E Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 2100 block of E Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:30 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, 27 year-old Wayne Jones, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###