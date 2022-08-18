Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 900 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:45 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened one of the victims. The victims got into their vehicle and the suspect threw a brick through the window and fled the scene. Two of the victims were treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

###