Free Back-to-School Resources to Support Mental and Emotional Health

Feel like you’re struggling this back-to-school season? You’re not alone!

While exciting, going back to school can also be stressful and overwhelming for many students and families. If you need support, there are lots of resources available to help you and those you care about.

Check out these free back-to-school resources for young people, families and friends, and teachers and schools. Provided by the California Health & Human Services Agency, these resources include videos, information, and links to services that can help you navigate stressful times and find the support you need, when you need it to support your well-being.