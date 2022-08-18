Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Office of Broadband to Host Regional Workshops on Rulemaking for the $400 Million Broadband Opportunity Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the upcoming schedule of regional workshops hosted by DEO’s Office of Broadband to seek community input and accept public comment on the development of administrative rules for the implementation of the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program. More than $400 million is available through this program in the form of awards to expand broadband in communities across the state. Feedback received during the regional workshops will help inform how this funding can be best utilized across Florida communities

During the 2021 Legislative Session, the Florida Legislature directed DEO to establish and conduct rulemaking for the Broadband Opportunity Program. The program will award grants (subject to appropriations) to applicants who seek to expand broadband internet service in unserved areas.

“Broadband infrastructure is vital to strengthening local communities as it plays a critical role in how we connect to our jobs, health care, and education,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “We encourage community stakeholders to join us at the upcoming workshops on rulemaking for the Broadband Opportunity Program to share their insights.”

Regional workshops will be hosted in the following communities:

POLK COUNTY

Date: Monday, August 22, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Stuart Center, UF/IFAS Extension Office, Polk County, 1702 South Hollard Pkwy, Bartow, FL 33830

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: UF/IFAS Extension Office, Santa Rosa County, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton, FL 32570

GLADES COUNTY

Date: Monday, August 29, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Doyle Conner Building, UF/IFAS Extension Office, Glades County, 900 US Highway 27 SW, Moore Haven, FL 33471

View the draft rule and the Florida Administrative Register for information about the Broadband Opportunity Program and the regional workshops. Floridians can provide comment on the proposed rule or obtain a copy of the agenda for the regional workshops by emailing Broadband@DEO.MyFlorida.com.

For additional information about the Office of Broadband and its initiatives, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband.





