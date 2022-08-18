Equator Releases Refrigerator Specifically Tailored to RVs, Off-Grid, and Tiny Homes

Conserv RV Refrigerator-Freezer 12V DC

The compact design is equipped with powerful cooling and smart organization solutions

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering 10 cubic feet of interior space, and a myriad of exceptional features, the ConServ RF 1012 DC S RV Refrigerator is set to become the superior choice for RV, off-grid, and tiny home refrigeration. Measuring 58.46 x 22.83 x 24 (HxWxD in inches), this compact model can be used as a freestanding unit or as a built-in unit for added convenience. Sacrificing nothing when it comes to storage, functionality, and reliability, individuals who need a top-tier refrigerator/freezer for their home away from home will appreciate this design.

“We’re all about creating innovative appliance solutions for our customers,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Having a reliable refrigerator and freezer in your RV, off-grid home, or tiny home is essential for keeping food and beverage items at the proper temperature. The ConServ RF 1012 DC S takes this a step further by providing ample space, organization, and favorite features typically found in full-size refrigerators.”

Taking a closer look at this DC Refrigerator, the unit is powered with an energy efficient compressor that actively conserves electricity. Eco Mode reduces compressor and fan speed to conserve battery charge and reduce noise. On the inside, users enjoy features such as a crisper, LED light, ice tray, bottle bin, adjustable shelves with front risers, and two-liter bottle storage.

Other top features include the door ajar and temperature alarms, defrost drain, door lock, reversible door, vibration resistance, and Quick Cool function (which rapidly chills the freezer as quickly as possible).

The ConServ RF 1012 DC S is now available now available for $1869 on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and also on Equator Advanced Appliances website. Like all of their other appliances, this unit is backed by Equator's one year parts and labor warranty.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.