08/18/2022

Attorney General Tong Joins Coalition Of 17 Attorneys General Opposing Florida’s Defense Of Discriminatory Voting Law

Coalition Files Amicus Brief Supporting Mail-In & Drop Box Voting; Opposing Florida’s Attempt to Uphold Restrictive Law That Was Already Struck Down in Court

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong joined a group of 17 attorneys general opposing Florida’s discriminatory law that would make it more difficult for millions of Floridians—especially the elderly, people with disabilities, and people living in communities of color—to vote.

In an amicus brief filed in League of Women Voters of Florida, Inc., et al. v. Florida Secretary of State, et al., in the United States Court of Appeals for the 11thCircuit, the coalition supports a challenge to portions of SB90, a law that decreases voting opportunities by restricting the use of drop boxes for ballot collection. A lower court already struck down portions of SB90, finding that they were enacted to unlawfully burden Black voters by limiting when drop boxes could be used and where they could be placed in a way that was intentionally discriminatory. The attorneys general filed their brief in support of the lower court’s decision and argue that election security can be protected while increasing—not limiting—access to the ballot.

“Florida’s law has nothing to do with election security, and everything to do with making it more difficult for minority voters to cast their ballots. That’s unlawful and discriminatory, and the lower court decision striking down these arbitrary barriers must be upheld,” said Attorney General Tong.

In the brief, the coalition argues that:

Mail-in voting and the use of drop boxes are well-established practices in Florida and around the country, and neither has given rise to substantial fraud: Voting by mail or drop box is nothing new and is not a major driver of fraud. From 2000 until the 2020 election, more than 250 million votes were cast using mail-in ballots in all fifty states, as well as the District of Columbia. And an additional 66 million voters cast their ballots this way in the 2020 general election. Even with this historic increase, states were able to put in place—or had already implemented—adequate systems to ensure election integrity. That was certainly true in Florida, where state leaders hailed the efficiency and security of the election despite a 78% increase in the number of mail-in votes compared with the 2016 general election. There is no justification for Florida to now take steps to limit mail-in voting and the use of ballot drop boxes.



A copy of the as-filed amicus brief is available here.



District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine and New York Attorney General Letitia James led the amicus brief and were joined by Attorneys General from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington.

