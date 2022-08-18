Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Aug. 18, 2022

An August Tradition: The Missouri State Fair

For many, August represents the end of summer. With it comes the start of the school year, but it also signals the beginning of one of our state’s marque events: The Missouri State Fair. The state fair has been a proud tradition of our state since 1901. More than a century later, the fair continues to showcase the unique sights and sounds of the Show-Me State.

While the state fair provides families a chance to get away and enjoy some fun in the sun, it also serves a greater purpose — shining a spotlight on Missouri agriculture. Farmers and ranchers are at the very heart and soul of our great state, and the state fair provides an excellent opportunity for the ag leaders of tomorrow to showcase their talents and hard work. These young men and women have spent countless hours working toward the state fair. Whether it’s training champion goats or raising blue ribbon cattle, they have earned their moment in the spotlight. At a time when a growing number of our sons and daughters are choosing to pursue careers off the family farm, the state fair serves as an opportunity to inspire the next generation of Missourians to take up agriculture as a career.

In addition to being a showcase for Missouri agriculture, the state fair also offers world-class entertainment, amazing food, exciting rides and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. There’s no shortage of reasons to attend; whether you’re a fan of country music, demolition derbies or corn dogs, the Missouri State Fair has something for everyone. For more information on the state fair, please visit mostatefair.com.

As always, I am honored to serve the citizens of the 6th Senatorial District. Please feel free to contact my office at 573-751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.