I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge Inspection Saturday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, August 20 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on the Fort Pitt Bridge in both directions will occur from 6 a.m.to noon on Saturday. The bridge and all ramps will remain open as crews from Gannett Fleming conduct the inspection activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

