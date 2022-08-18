Submit Release
Route 60 Thornburg Bridge Preservation Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing preservation work on the Thornburg Bridge (Route 60) in Robinson Township, Crafton Borough, and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 22 weather permitting.

Bridge preservation work including concrete parapet and sidewalk repairs, concrete deck overlay and fencing installation will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday on the Route 60 Thornburg Bridge over Chartiers Creek. To allow the work to occur, motorists will see the following restrictions: 

  • A long-term lane restriction on the bridge with a single-lane of traffic being maintained in each direction

  • The long-term closure of turning lanes on the bridge

  • The closure and detour of Cornell Avenue to through traffic

  • Up to four weekend closures of the bridge

Posted Detour

Cornell Road South of Closure

  • Take Hamilton Road westbound

  • Turn right onto Dartmouth Road

  • Turn left onto Harvard Road

  • Turn right onto Baldwin Road

  • Follow Baldwin Road back to Route 60

  • End detour

Cornell Road North of Closure

  • Take Route 60 westbound

  • Turn left onto Baldwin Road

  • Turn left onto Harvard Road

  • Turn right onto Dartmouth Road

  • Turn left onto Hamilton Road

  • Follow Hamilton Road to Cornell Avenue

  • End detour

Overall work is expected to conclude in the summer of 2023 on this $3.15 million bridge preservation project on Route 60 between Woodmere Drive and Cornell Avenue. Additional work will include traffic signal replacements and ADA curb ramp upgrades. The Swank Construction Company, LLC is the prime contractor.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


