Route 60 Thornburg Bridge Preservation Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing preservation work on the Thornburg Bridge (Route 60) in Robinson Township, Crafton Borough, and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 22 weather permitting.

Bridge preservation work including concrete parapet and sidewalk repairs, concrete deck overlay and fencing installation will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday on the Route 60 Thornburg Bridge over Chartiers Creek. To allow the work to occur, motorists will see the following restrictions:

A long-term lane restriction on the bridge with a single-lane of traffic being maintained in each direction

The long-term closure of turning lanes on the bridge

The closure and detour of Cornell Avenue to through traffic

Up to four weekend closures of the bridge

Posted Detour

Cornell Road South of Closure

Take Hamilton Road westbound

Turn right onto Dartmouth Road

Turn left onto Harvard Road

Turn right onto Baldwin Road

Follow Baldwin Road back to Route 60

End detour

Cornell Road North of Closure

Take Route 60 westbound

Turn left onto Baldwin Road

Turn left onto Harvard Road

Turn right onto Dartmouth Road

Turn left onto Hamilton Road

Follow Hamilton Road to Cornell Avenue

End detour

Overall work is expected to conclude in the summer of 2023 on this $3.15 million bridge preservation project on Route 60 between Woodmere Drive and Cornell Avenue. Additional work will include traffic signal replacements and ADA curb ramp upgrades. The Swank Construction Company, LLC is the prime contractor.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

