Route 60 Thornburg Bridge Preservation Begins Monday in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing preservation work on the Thornburg Bridge (Route 60) in Robinson Township, Crafton Borough, and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 22 weather permitting.
Bridge preservation work including concrete parapet and sidewalk repairs, concrete deck overlay and fencing installation will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday on the Route 60 Thornburg Bridge over Chartiers Creek. To allow the work to occur, motorists will see the following restrictions:
A long-term lane restriction on the bridge with a single-lane of traffic being maintained in each direction
The long-term closure of turning lanes on the bridge
The closure and detour of Cornell Avenue to through traffic
Up to four weekend closures of the bridge
Posted Detour
Cornell Road South of Closure
Take Hamilton Road westbound
Turn right onto Dartmouth Road
Turn left onto Harvard Road
Turn right onto Baldwin Road
Follow Baldwin Road back to Route 60
End detour
Cornell Road North of Closure
Take Route 60 westbound
Turn left onto Baldwin Road
Turn left onto Harvard Road
Turn right onto Dartmouth Road
Turn left onto Hamilton Road
Follow Hamilton Road to Cornell Avenue
End detour
Overall work is expected to conclude in the summer of 2023 on this $3.15 million bridge preservation project on Route 60 between Woodmere Drive and Cornell Avenue. Additional work will include traffic signal replacements and ADA curb ramp upgrades. The Swank Construction Company, LLC is the prime contractor.
Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
