Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP; NRXPW) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx" or the "Company") NRXP NRXPW))). Investors who purchased NRx shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nrxp.

The investigation concerns whether NRx has violated federal securities laws.

On August 12, 2022, NRx disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[i]n connection with the preparation of our condensed, consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company determined that the accounting for the contingent features of substitute warrants issued pursuant to the May 24, 2021 Merger Agreement (the ‘Merger') between Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (now renamed NRx Pharmaceuticals) and NeuroRx, Inc. and reported in our previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (collectively the ‘Affected Periods') was incorrect." NRx further stated that it "has determined that these errors were caused by a material weakness" that was "due to ineffective risk assessment related to review procedures for complex transactions" which "led to a deficiency in the design and implementation of appropriate review controls for complex warrant transactions." Accordingly, NRx advised that "previously furnished or filed reports, related earnings releases, investor presentations or similar communications of the Company describing the Company's financial results for the Affected Periods should no longer be relied upon" and that "[t]he Company intends to promptly file restated unaudited interim financial statements for the Affected Periods[.]" Following this news, NRx's stock price fell $0.0503 per share, or 6.29%, to close at $0.7494 per share on August 15, 2022, the next trading day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased NRx shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nrxp. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

