2022-08-18 11:25:28.723 Springfield Lottery Player Scores Half of $348,000 Jackpot Prize

2022-08-18 11:25:28.723

Drawn in by a large Mega Millions jackpot on July 29, a Missouri Lottery player who stopped at Kum & Go, 1313 W. Battlefield St. in Springfield, ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. The lucky ticket holder was one of two players to match all five numbers drawn that night, with each winning half of the $348,000 jackpot.

“What I was going to do was get one for the Mega Millions, but just happened to get one for Show Me Cash,” he said.

The winner checked his ticket the next day and couldn’t believe what he saw.

“It stunned me,” he laughed, noting plans to use the prize money to upgrade his home.



The winning Show Me Cash numbers on July 29 were 14, 18, 23, 36 and 38. The other winning ticket was sold at Wayside Route 66 Deli, 3302 Highway 100, in Villa Ridge. Each of the retailers will receive a $250 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.



Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $80,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Greene County won more than $52.1 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $21.6 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Greene County, visit MOLottery.com.