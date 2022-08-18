EcoEnclose Launches the ReEnclose Mailer, a Reusable Alternative to Single-Use Packaging
When reused at high rates, ReEnclose Mailers enable brands to drastically reduce the carbon footprint and waste generated by their packaging.LOUISVILLE, CO, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoEnclose - producer of sustainable packaging for the world’s most conscious eCommerce companies - has launched the ReEnclose Mailer, a reusable shipping solution for forward-thinking brands. Companies ship orders in these durable fabric ReEnclose Mailers. Customers then return the mailers back so they can be cleaned and reused for subsequent shipments.
Over twenty-one billion packages were shipped in 2021, most of which were sent in single-use packaging (source: Pitney Bowes). EcoEnclose’s ReEnclose Mailers are designed to reduce the waste and emissions this packaging creates. They are made with 100% recycled fabric, available in various sizes, thicknesses, and colors, and can be sent back to EcoEnclose for recycling when they are no longer usable - features that make them the world’s most sustainable reusable shipping solution available today. Additionally, EcoEnclose provides consultative support to brands considering reusable packaging to ensure this transition will be more sustainable than the paper or poly mailers they are currently using.
“People often think reusable is always superior. However, they don’t realize that reusable alternatives need to be reused enough times and made with recycled content and recycled at the end of life to be better for the planet than single use,” says Saloni Doshi, CEO and Chief Sustainability Geek at EcoEnclose. “We help brands avoid the surface-level thinking that can lead to poor packaging decisions. We’ve designed the ReEnclose Mailer and our support services to help our customers make the leap to reusable packaging in thoughtful ways.”
The ReEnclose Mailer is an excellent, sustainable packaging solution for brands with high return rates, such as monthly subscription services, clothing rental brands, and companies that take back clothing and goods for donations or repair. Stock ReEnclose Mailers can be purchased on EcoEnclose’s website or can be fully customized for a brand’s aesthetic and unique needs.
EcoEnclose has also developed an online Reusable Mailer Comparison Calculator, which helps brands determine how many times their ReEnclose Mailers must be reused to achieve the same carbon emissions as an equivalently-sized poly mailer. An accompanying Comprehensive Guide to Reusable Mailers is also available to help brands navigate the complexities of this transition.
Says Doshi, “The ReEnclose Mailer, along with the supporting tools we’ve created, are critical stepping stones to a future in which reusable packaging is commonplace, helping reduce the environmental impact of the eCommerce industry.”
About EcoEnclose: EcoEnclose is a leading sustainable packaging company that has helped over 50,000 eCommerce stores be proud of how they ship. EcoEnclose has a long-term vision of achieving true packaging circularity and is constantly innovating and improving offerings to support that goal. The company partners with brands of all sizes to develop custom packaging solutions that meet their sustainability goals, brand proposition, budget, and operational requirements.
