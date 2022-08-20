MbenzGram Highlights Rigid Industries Bronco Roof Pod Mount
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading online aftermarket car parts company MbenzGram, also known as MBGRAM, recently highlighted one of the many vehicle parts in its selection of options. Produced by Rigid Industries, a new Bronco roof pod mount is available for immediate purchase. Designs for new Broncos made in 2021-present, pricing is currently set at $499.99.
A roof pod mount helps with the installation of LED lighting. Bronco owners looking for additional light see roof pod mounts as a necessary investment. Getting the right one that provides ultimate stability makes a huge difference.
This particular Bronco roof pod mount can fit eight 4-inch 360 Series lights from Rigid Industries. It’s recommended to use the lights from Rigid as well for a perfect fit. On the Bronco is a roof line mounting location that is precisely measured for these aftermarket products to work as they should.
This Rigid Industries roof pod mount consists primarily of stainless steel. There is a UV and abrasion-resistant powder coat to help protect against any weather issues. This comes standard on many aftermarket parts for a safe, rugged ride. Bronco drivers love the flexibility of going anywhere with their vehicle, and the mounts will hold up.
Rigid Industries recommends professionals handle the installation process for the mount. Included in the purchase is all the necessary hardware to hand over to the installation team. Only seasoned car enthusiasts with a proper background should consider installing the roof pod mount due to the trickiness of the process. Failure to attach it correctly creates an unsteady platform.
The roof pod mount automatically qualifies for free shipping from MbenzGram. All orders over $200 from the company qualify. This also means that any added products to the order also ship free.
MbenzGram (MBGRAM) continues to expand its online store to offer various products for all popular makes and models. The new Bronco debuted as a hot seller, leaving many shoppers looking for quality options to customize their ride the way they want.
To check out this particular part, visit https://mbenzgram.com/products/rigid-industries-2021-present-bronco-roof-pod-mount. There's also an easy-to-use search box for customers looking for a particular part on mbenzgram.com. Users can search by part number, category, or keyword.
MbenzGram (MBGram) started in 2013 as a marketing and social network for car lovers everywhere. Specifically, they cater to Mercedes AMG owners and fans of the race team. As the brand grows, more visit the website to stay plugged in. Providing relevant news in a single location helps everyone stay engaged.
The MbenzGram (MBGram) online store has recently grown to offer close to 500,000 products. Offering a 30-day return policy, free shipping on orders over $200, and more, their competitive rates help them stand out in a crowded industry.
