MbenzGram Highlights Scott Drake 1968-1970 Mustang and Cougar Adjustable Performance Strut Rods
EINPresswire.com/ -- MbenzGram, also known as MBGram, a website for car and racing enthusiasts from around the globe, recently highlighted the Scott Drake 1968-1970 Mustang and Cougar Adjustable Performance Strut Rods on their parts section of the website. Their online store is known for offering outstanding options at affordable prices, and these are some of the best strut rods available for these particular makes and models.
Owners of Mustangs and Cougars in the 1968-1970 range are always looking for aftermarket products to make easy upgrades. This suspension upgrade is easy to adjust once installed. They’re also built for durability, coming in a black and silver powder coat finish.
Most look at these performance strut rods as one of the best ways to eliminate any lower control arm movement while the car operates. Lower control arm movement can occur when the car accelerates, corners, or brakes.
Other significant features of these adjustable performance strut rods include a billet aluminum mounting clevis, as well as grease-ball carbon steel Heim joints. These joints have sintered bronze races that allow for articulation when the control arms move up and down.
A lot of Mustang and Cougar owners with cars from this era enjoy working on their vehicles when necessary. It's a passion project that's gone on for decades, as each new upgrade injects life into the aging vehicle. Upgrading to these performance strut rods is relatively easy and shouldn't take too much time with the necessary tools. For those not wanting to risk anything, a professional will also be able to take care of everything.
With these cars well over 50 years old, making upgrades with performance parts and keeping everything running smoothly as possible is necessary. MbenzGram (MBGram) is always looking for outstanding opportunities for shoppers wanting products that do what they are supposed to and last a long time. Every update is an investment, and investments should perform well and last a long time.
To look at all products currently offered, use the search feature on mbenzgram.com. Searching by part #, keyword, category, and more makes finding results easy. With new parts added each week, the company always has something new for people to consider upgrading.
More recently, parts sales have gone up at MbenzGram (MBGram). Shoppers find that they offer affordable prices, fast and free shipping, and more. With a strong Instagram presence, shoppers come in feeling confident they can find a suitable part for their needs.
Alexa Bauer
Alexa Bauer
