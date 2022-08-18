Submit Release
Vietnamese handicrafts introduced in New York

VIETNAM, August 18 -  

NEW YORK — Eight Vietnamese handicraft exporters are introducing their products at the NY Now exhibition that is underway in New York, the US, with the participation of about 950 businesses from 35 countries.

The products included toys, gifts, and household items that are handcrafted from natural materials such as sedge, rattan, bamboo, wool, and ceramic.

Export revenue from the products grew about 9.5 per cent per year to about US$2.2 billion recently, making the products among the 10 product groups with the highest export revenue of Việt Nam. The US is the largest market of Vietnamese handicraft products, accounting for 35 per cent of total export revenue. 

Việt Nam first joined the biannual NY Now exhibition in 2004 as part of a national trade promotion programme held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Currently, Vietnamese handicraft products are available in 163 countries and territories. — VNS

