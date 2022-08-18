International exhibition on fire safety, rescue, smart building opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 18 - HCM CITY — The Fire Safety & Rescue Vietnam-Secutech Vietnam-SMAbuilding 2022 international exhibition opened in HCM City’s Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on August 18 with 320 booths set up by over 250 exhibitors.

The exhibitors are from 21 countries and territories, including the UK, India, Australia, China, Taiwan, Germany, Korea, the US, Japan, Italy and Việt Nam.

Organised by the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC and Messe Frankfurt Group, the event showcases products and technologies used in fire prevention and rescue, security and smart building and smart houses.

To run until August 20, it will feature an international workshop on digital transformation in and technological solutions for fire prevention and fighting in super high-rise buildings and constructions, a seminar on smart security, business matching, outdoor demonstrations of fire safety and disaster prevention, and others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, deputy director of the Police Department of Fire Protection, Fighting and Rescue, said the exhibition provides an opportunity for Vietnamese and international scientists, producers and suppliers to strengthen co-operation, share experiences and swap technology in security, safety, firefighting, and search and rescue.

It would also enable local security, safety and firefighting agencies and enterprises keep abreast of the latest advances and seek co-operation and investment opportunities, he added. — VNS