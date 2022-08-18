Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,738 in the last 365 days.

International exhibition on fire safety, rescue, smart building opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 18 - HCM CITY — The Fire Safety & Rescue Vietnam-Secutech Vietnam-SMAbuilding 2022 international exhibition opened in HCM City’s Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on August 18 with 320 booths set up by over 250 exhibitors.

The exhibitors are from 21 countries and territories, including the UK, India, Australia, China, Taiwan, Germany, Korea, the US, Japan, Italy and Việt Nam.

Organised by the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC and Messe Frankfurt Group, the event showcases products and technologies used in fire prevention and rescue, security and smart building and smart houses.

To run until August 20, it will feature an international workshop on digital transformation in and technological solutions for fire prevention and fighting in super high-rise buildings and constructions, a seminar on smart security, business matching, outdoor demonstrations of fire safety and disaster prevention, and others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, deputy director of the Police Department of Fire Protection, Fighting and Rescue, said the exhibition provides an opportunity for Vietnamese and international scientists, producers and suppliers to strengthen co-operation, share experiences and swap technology in security, safety, firefighting, and search and rescue.

It would also enable local security, safety and firefighting agencies and enterprises keep abreast of the latest advances and seek co-operation and investment opportunities, he added. — VNS

You just read:

International exhibition on fire safety, rescue, smart building opens in HCM City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.