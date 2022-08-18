Domestic airlines offer tickets for Tết holiday

VIETNAM, August 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Domestic airlines have started offering tickets for Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday with many promotions.

Budget airline Vietjet on Tuesday began to sell tickets for flights during the 2023 Lunar New Year holidays at super saving prices.

Passengers travelling from the South to the North and the Central region before the Lunar New Year and who are flying from the North and the Central to the South after the Lunar New Year holidays can buy Vietjet tickets from August 16 to enjoy the promotional prices from only VNĐ619,000 (US$26), excluding tax and fees, with the most convenient flight schedules.

Super saving tickets for Lunar New Year are available for sale at the website vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, Vietjet official agents and booking offices.

In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.

The "Fly now - Pay later" programme with easy online check-in in just three minutes will offer customers flexible financial solutions when choosing to fly with Vietjet.

Vietjet looks to create a warm Tết season on all flights with a modern fleet of new aircraft, soft leather seats, friendly and dedicated cabin crews, fresh and hot meals with many convenient products and services, and special cultural and artistic performances.

Its flight network covers all destinations in Việt Nam and other countries, including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia (Bali), and Malaysia.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Việt Nam but has also been a pioneering airline across the region and world.

With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offer flying opportunities with cost-saving, flexible fares, and diversified services to meet customer demand.

Vietnam Airlines Group, which manages Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, has opened ticket sales for the Tết holiday from January 6 to February 5 next year.

From Monday, tickets have been available on the Việt Nam Airlines website, mobile app, official ticket offices, and agents nationwide.

Along with domestic flights, the carrier will increase flights connecting Việt Nam and Asian countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, the Republic of Korea, and those between Việt Nam and Australia.

It plans to double its international flight number amid loosening migration regulations in many countries and territories.

On occasion, Vietnam Airlines offers special ticket fares from VNĐ1.86 million per leg, including taxes and fees, for business class; and VNĐ 785,000 per leg, including taxes and fees, for economy class.

The promotion is applicable for flights from January 14 to February 5 next year. — VNS