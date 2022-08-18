Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,731 in the last 365 days.

Denis Manturov discusses Russian-Indian cooperation with Ajit Doval

Denis Manturov at the meeting with Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval

RUSSIA, August 18 - Denis Manturov at the meeting with Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval

18 August 2022

Denis Manturov is meeting with Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval

Denis Manturov is meeting with Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval

18 August 2022

Denis Manturov at the meeting with Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval. Mr Manturov participated in the meeting in his capacity as Chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. The parties discussed the development of trade and economic ties and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of outer space.

“I think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board,” Denis Manturov stressed.

He also congratulated the Indian partners on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

You just read:

Denis Manturov discusses Russian-Indian cooperation with Ajit Doval

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.