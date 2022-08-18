Denis Manturov discusses Russian-Indian cooperation with Ajit Doval

RUSSIA, August 18 - Denis Manturov at the meeting with Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval
Denis Manturov at the meeting with Advisor to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval
Deputy
Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with Advisor
to the Indian Prime Minister Ajit Doval. Mr Manturov participated in the
meeting in his capacity as Chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian
Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural
Cooperation. The parties discussed the development of trade and economic ties
and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest,
including the peaceful use of outer space.
“I
think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission
to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the
board,” Denis Manturov stressed.
He also
congratulated the Indian partners on the 75th anniversary of India’s
independence.
