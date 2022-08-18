MDE names 7 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools for 2022-23

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: August 8, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year.

This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade.

All Mississippi K-5 schools are invited to apply annually for the science of reading recognition. Applications are open in the spring from February to April. Seven other elementary schools received the designation in the first cohort of Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) in 2021-22. Schools must reapply to retain the designation.

MDE’s Literacy Leadership Team will travel to each campus of the 2022-23 designated schools beginning Aug. 15, to celebrate this accomplishment.

2022-23 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools and Celebration Schedule

August 15 at 8:30 a.m. - Oak Grove Primary School, Lamar County School District

August 15 at noon - North Bay Elementary School, Bay Waveland School District

August 15 at 1:15 p.m. - Waveland Elementary School, Bay Waveland School District

August 16 at 9 a.m. - Beach Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District

August 16 at 11 a.m. - Jackson Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District

August 16 at 1 p.m. - Martin Bluff Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District

August 23 at 9 a.m. - Senatobia Elementary School, Senatobia Municipal School District

“This special designation affirms these schools’ dedication to effectively utilize science of reading instruction to improve young students’ literacy skills,” said Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education. “Mississippi is a national leader in literacy because our educators are committed to continued professional growth and the provision of high-quality, daily literacy instruction for all students in our state.”