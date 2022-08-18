Recruiting for Good Launches 2022 Sweet List of Kickass Christmas Gifts Rewards
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds by helping companies find talented professionals to help fund kids programs; and rewards referrals too.
Referrals help us make a positive impact; and we appreciate them by rewarding Kickass Christmas Gifts!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Every year, companies start announcing Christmas earlier and earlier...So we are taking the initiative to be 1st by doing something Sweet and Kickass for Kids!"
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with Kickass Christmas Gifts; good for you and the world too. Referrals will help Recruiting for Good generate proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids in 2023.
Rewarding Kickass Christmas Gifts
1. 3 Years of Streaming (earn a gift card to enjoy DIRECTV or Hulu + Live TV).
2. 12 Months of Sushi (earn a gift card to your favorite sushi restaurant in LA).
3. 1st Down Payment on EV Car (earn a $2500 gift card toward sweet purchase).
4. Good Shoes for Loved Ones (earn a gift card to buy 10 pairs of Allbirds or Vessi).
5. Pamper My Pet (earn a gift card for the best pet food delivered home for 1 year).
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Join Team USA...Recruiting for Good Created The Sweetest & Most Patriotic Gig for Kids to Learn Positive American Values www.JoinTeamUSA.org. Recruiting for Good is looking for creative sweet kids...who love to draw, write, and use their talent for good. Land the gig, earn money, and when kids do a great job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #jointeamusa #sweetkidgig #kidslearnvalues #recruitingforgood
