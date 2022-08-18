I-81 North Ramp to Route 22 West in Dauphin County to be Closed Friday Night

Contractor to repair two sections of pavement

Harrisburg, PA – The ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to westbound Route 22 in Dauphin County is scheduled to be closed this Friday night so a contractor can repair two sections of concrete pavement. One section is deteriorated, and the other section was damaged by a tractor trailer that spilled its load onto the roadway.







Weather permitting, work will begin at approximately 7:00 PM this Friday, August 19, and be completed by noon the following day, Saturday, August 20. The ramp will be closed. A detour will be in place using northbound I-81 to eastbound Route 22 to Elmerton Avenue to Progress Avenue to southbound I-81 to westbound Route 22.





This work is part of a 6.1-mile resurfacing project on Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County. The project includes concrete base repairs, concrete patching, milling, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates, minor drainage, and other miscellaneous activities on Route 22/322 in Susquehanna and Middle Paxton townships, the City of Harrisburg, and Dauphin Borough; a section of Elmerton Avenue eastward from the intersection with Route 22 (Cameron Street); and the ramps at Interstate 81, Route 39 (Linglestown Road) and Route 443.





New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $13,522,128 project.







Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





