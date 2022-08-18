Chronic wasting disease presentations

Sheridan -

Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife managers will host two presentations in the Sheridan region in September to update the public on the most current information and research on chronic wasting disease and discuss results from recent monitoring efforts in the region.

The first presentation will be held Sept. 21 in Sheridan at the Sheridan College Mars Agriculture Center at 7 p.m. as part of the fall Science Lecture Series. The second presentation will be held Sept. 22 in Gillette at 6:30 p.m. at the Campbell County Library at 2101 S. 4-J Road.

The presentations will be led by Hank Edwards, Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor, who will give an overview of the disease and statewide monitoring efforts. Sheridan region wildlife biologists will also discuss regional CWD monitoring results and answer questions.

CWD is a fatal nervous system disease of cervids (the deer family) caused by an infectious protein or prion. The disease was first detected in Wyoming in 1985, and has since spread to 34 out of 37 mule deer herd units and 15 of the 36 elk herd units in the state. To date, prevalence of chronic wasting disease has exceeded 65% in mule deer and 14% in elk in some hunt areas. Not all herds are experiencing high CWD prevalence, but wildlife managers are concerned how this disease may affect cervid populations in the future.

