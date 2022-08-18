Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Mongolia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia Gombosuren Munkhbayar.

Ambassador Gombosuren Munkhbayar presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.

The ambassador conveyed President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh`s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for the greetings, and asked Gombosuren Munkhbayar to extend his greetings to the Mongolian President.

Touching upon the bilateral relations, the Azerbaijani President hailed the good level of mutual activity in the political sphere, said that active cooperation is being implemented in international organizations, and emphasized that there is full mutual understanding in the bilateral format. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the necessity of increasing the level of trade and enhancing contacts between business communities in terms of the expansion of economic relations, and noted the possibility of considering investment projects. At the same time, the head of state emphasized that there are good opportunities for cooperation in the transport area taking into account the opportunities of the international transport corridor of Azerbaijan, and also in the humanitarian sphere.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the ambassador will spare no effort in developing relations between the two countries.

Gombosuren Munkhbayar said that bilateral ties have been actively developed in recent years, especially after the Mongolian President`s visit to Azerbaijan in 2018. Underlining that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the ambassador conveyed the invitation of the President of Mongolia to the President of Azerbaijan to visit his country at a convenient time for him.

President Ilham Aliyev accepted the invitation with gratitude.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the areas of education, tourism and investment.