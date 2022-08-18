Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of incoming ambassador of Ethiopia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Adem Mohammed Mahmoud.

Ambassador Adem Mohammed Mahmoud presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke with the ambassador.

Saying that the bilateral relations have a good history, the head of state noted that successful cooperation in various areas is currently being implemented at the bilateral level. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that mutual support will continue within international organizations. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of using existing opportunities to expand economic and trade relations.

Ambassador Adem Mohammed Mahmoud conveyed the greetings of President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Adem Mohammed Mahmoud to extend his greetings to the Ethiopian President and Prime Minister.

The ambassador noted that he is greatly honored to present his credentials in a beautiful country of Azerbaijan. Adem Mohammed Mahmoud emphasized the need to use the potential of the two countries to expand the cooperation in various areas, including investment and trade. Underlining that Azerbaijan has great experience and potential, the ambassador said that he will spare no effort in developing the bilateral ties.

Azerbaijan`s provision - on the initiative of the head of state - of humanitarian and financial assistance to the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, especially from Africa, during the COVID-19 pandemic, was emphasized at the meeting.