Three Wheel Mobility Scooters and Stability
When shopping for a mobility scooter, safety and price are often two of the biggest concerns.CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers want a mobility scooter that’s easy on the pocketbook and will get them places safely. A three-wheel mobility scooter can help with both concerns.
While four-wheel mobility scooters have the most durable design, plenty of three-wheel mobility scooter designs incorporate stability and safety as their key features. Generally cheaper than comparably built four-wheel models, a three-wheel model can help cut costs while keeping it safe and mobile.
What are the safest three-wheel mobility scooters out there? Let’s find out.
EWheels EW-19
The EWheels EW-19 is a sporty, cute little ride that’s well-made, stable, and fun. At $3,800, it’s a mid-range option that’s beautifully built, well designed, and constructed with safety, comfort, and durability in mind.
The wider rear wheel configuration adds greater stability and helps it ride quicker while maintaining balance and safety. A 500-watt motor provides maximum speeds of 15 miles per hour and up to 21 miles on a single charge. With a full suspension system and up to 300 lbs capacity, it’ll be comfortable and safe no matter where it roams!
The EW19 is a pretty, durable, yet well-built ride that will last for years and combines the best of design, safety, comfort, and range. Take it indoors or outdoors, and it’ll serve it's well.
MotoTec 700
The Mototec 700 is a simple-looking, useful, and well-designed foldable three-wheeled mobility scooter. Built with a full and very comfortable captain’s chair and a wide-set back wheel base, this unit is designed for safety, practicality, and ease of use while traveling. It also folds up into a nifty little luggage-sized unit and is perfect for taking on trains, planes, and road trips.
It gets up to 20 miles on a charge and can go up to 10 miles per hour. This makes it a great, safe choice for indoor use, and at only 62 lbs, it’s easier for one person to manage. It’s sturdy, safe, lightweight, comfortable, and has the traveler in mind! At $1,800, it’s an economical and practical ride, with the added benefit of extra mobility and a compact, travel-ready design.
EWheels EW-11
The EWheels EW-11 is another beautiful, sporty ride from EWheels that resembles a sleek, retro moped and is designed with safety in mind. At $6,000, it’s a higher-end, well-made and elegant ride, sure to turn heads and get attention.
Featuring stylish and useful side mirrors, a headlamp, a front-facing basket, and a top range of 40 miles (!), this is a truly unique and wonderful way to get outside. It has a motorcycle-style suspension system built to be a daily driver and grocery-getter. It can go up to 12 miles per hour and does great on sidewalks, in the park, on walking trails, and around town, too.
This three-wheeled mobility scooter is really in a class of its own. It’s designed for safety, stability, distance, and long-term enjoyment. EW spared no expense with this one, and the EW11 is a mobility scooter it will be proud to own and ride.
About the author:
Trevor Fenner is the founder and owner of Mobility Paradise, a one-stop shop for mobility scooters, electric scooters, electric wheelchairs, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, lift chairs, saunas, steam showers, massage tables, exercise equipment, electric bikes, massage chairs, and bathtubs. Years ago, Trevor’s grandma had an accident that made her dependent on a wheelchair; this forced Trevor and his family to put her into an elderly care facility. Since then, Trevor would visit her to take a walk around the neighborhood. Mobility Paradise was created because Trevor couldn’t find an online store that offers a wide selection of mobility equipment and educational resources. What started as a business focusing on mobility scooters grew to include all kinds of mobility products.
