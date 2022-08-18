 EMU Tourism Faculty, which is Among the World’s Bests, Awaiting its New Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty continues to bring up high-level and intermediate-level qualified labourforce who will contribute to the tourism sector economically and socially, and possess the know-how, skills and awareness level required by the current age where international competition is increasing, the economy is developing and technological developments are accelerating.

EMU Tourism Faculty awaits its new students for the 2022-2023 Academic Year Culinary Arts, Pastry and Bakery, Civil Aviation Cabin Services, Tourism and Hotel Management Associate degree programs, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts, Recreation and Tourism Management undergraduate programs, Gastronomy, Hotel Management, Tourism Management postgraduate programs and Tourism Management doctoral programs.

Amongst the Best in the World

Having ranked ranking 40th in the field of Tourism and Hotel Management, EMU Tourism Faculty is the only faculty from the TRNC being included in the World University Academic Ranking 2022 Field Rankings List of ShanghaiRanking, a world university ranking institution based in China. EMU ranks first in the said list, both throughout the island of Cyprus and amongst the Turkish universities.

On the other hand, EMU Tourism Faculty, Tourism and Hotel Management undergraduate programs and Tourism Management ;postgraduate programs have been accredited by The Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA), one of the most distinguished accreditation institutions in the world. At the same time, EMU Tourism and Hotel Management programs possess the Quality Certificate in Tourism Education (TedQual) accreditation granted by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

International Collaborations

Collaborating with the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners (ICIF) in order for students to reach a better place in the globalizing world, EMU Tourism Faculty Gastronomy and Culinary Arts program and Tourism and Hotel Management program offer students the chance to study in Italy. In addition, within the scope of the educational collaboration agreement signed with Virginia Tech University, students can go to the USA and complete their last semester courses at Virginia Tech University.

The Faculty of Tourism opens the doors of international knowledge sharing to its students by being included in the alliance formed by The Alliance by Institut Paul Bocuse, which consists of the most important world-renowned culinary arts, gastronomy, food service and hospitality institutions in France, an organisation where only institutions with high education quality can attend.

Education in Fully-Equipped Laboratories

With 3 fully-equipped computer laboratories within the faculty, students have the opportunity to support what they have learned in theoretical courses. In addition, students receive training on the Fidelio program, which is preferred by the world's largest hotel chains. With two fully equipped and technologically equipped demo kitchens under the roof of the faculty, students have the opportunity to understand the working and operating principles of a professional kitchen. Likewise, at the Tower Barista Cafe and Education Lab, students can practice food and beverage service and management techniques.

Prof. Dr. Kılıç “We Bring Up Graduates Who are Experts in Their Fields”

Stating that the Faculty brings up qualified and expert graduates, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç emphasized that the programs have a multicultural structure and that they are at a sufficient level in terms of technological equipment. Stressing the fact that EMU is the university with the best academic staff in tourism education, Prof. Dr. Kılıç pointed out that the quality of the faculty's education is also certified by international organizations such as FIBAA and TedQual.

Stating that the graduates have a wide range of job opportunities, Prof. Dr. Kılıç added that the graduates can work in the fields of accommodation, front office, housekeeping, marketing, accounting, human resources, kitchen, bar, restaurant, as well as entertainment and leisure, transportation, travel agencies, food and beverage sectors and all other sectors relating to tourism.