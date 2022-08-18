Submit Release
EMU’s Summer Workshops Commence

Organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) for high school students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Summer Workshops commenced on Monday, 15 August, 2022 with 9th-10th-11th and12th grade students attending the event from 17 high schools across the country. The Summer Workshops, which started at EMU School of Computing and Technology, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Health Sciences and Faculty of Tourism, will continue until Friday, 26 August, 2022.

EMU’s Summer Workshops Commence 

The courses in the program, which will provide students with the opportunity to develop themselves academically as part of the university life and gain information in various fields before their university choices, are offered by EMU faculty members and research assistants. Students also have the opportunity to discover the campus life and the opportunities offered by EMU. All courses offered are designed with a consideration of the current courses and topics offered to EMU undergraduate students.

EMU’s Summer Workshops Commence 

As part of the workshops, students will attend classes and activities in their chosen program every weekday for two weeks. Students who complete the program will be awarded a certificate. Classes and activities are held between 10:30 and 15:30. The following high schools are participating in the EMU Summer Workshop: 19 Mayıs Turkish Maarif College, Bekirpaşa High School, Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School, Değirmenlik High School, Doğa College, Erenköy High School, Famagusta High School of Trade, Famagusta Turkish Maarif College, Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College, Iskele Evkaf Turkish Maarif College, Nicosia Anatolian Fine Arts High School, Nicosia Turkish High School, Levent College, Namık Kemal High School, Polatpaşa High School, TED Northern Cyprus College and Near East College.

EMU’s Summer Workshops Commence

EMU’s Summer Workshops Commence

