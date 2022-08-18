All Y’All Are Welcome: Travel South USA Touches Down with Warm Southern Hospitality
21 Partners Officially Welcome Canadian Visitors to the SouthTORONTO, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel South USA recently hosted a 2-day event with Canada’s top media, product buyers, and travel agents at Toronto’s Malaparte in the TIFF Bell Lightbox. On August 16th & 17th, guests had the opportunity to meet with 24 representatives from 21 companies from across The South to learn about iconic Southern experiences, culinary traditions, and four-season outdoor adventures. The event – which held over 100 meetings – is part of Travel South USA’s commitment to Canada and efforts to increase tourism in 2022-2023.
“We are so excited to be here in Canada and to welcome y’all to the South,” said Liz Bittner, president & CEO of Travel South USA. “We understand how important the Canadian market is, and we are investing resources to share our story and educate the market on all the authentic experiences the South has to offer.”
Kicking off the week, Travel South USA offered partners an exclusive Canadian Industry Panel on August 16th to provide relevant post-pandemic market insights from dynamic speakers including Wing Sze Tang of The Toronto Star, Will Tang of Going Awesome Places, and Maclin Williams of Porter Airlines. Afterwards, media, content creators, and influencers celebrated Southern Hospitality with food stations of fan favourites like fried chicken & waffles, brisket, and peach cobbler. Guests were also invited to Bourbon Tastings with a Kentucky Jim Beam expert throughout the night.
Day 2 of Travel South USA’s event included 1-on-1 meetings for partners with Canadian Product Buyers from Ontario & Quebec including TravelZoo, Rocket Travel, NGH Tours and more. Following the dedicated networking sessions, guest enjoyed lunch on the terrace including fried okra, cheddar biscuits & short ribs. Guests were greeted at both events with a customized cocktail, Kentucky Mule & Old Fashioned.
“We know the Drive Market is expected to do extremely well in the next year and air access into the region is growing quickly.” continues Bittner. “When it comes to live music, incredible food, natural beauty and warm hospitality, nowhere else compares to the South. We look forward to welcoming Canadians this fall and winter!”
Participating Travel South USA partners included:
1. Alabama Tourism Department
2. Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau
3. Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau
4. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
5. Visit KC
6. Kentucky Department of Tourism
7. VisitLEX
8. Memphis Tourism
9. Miles Partnership
10. Visit Mississippi
11. Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation
12. New Orleans & Company
13. Visit North Carolina
14. Northern Kentucky CVB
15. Outer Banks Visitors Bureau
16. Visit Raleigh
17. Discover South Carolina
18. Explore St. Louis
19. Tennessee Tourism
20. Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau
21. West Virginia Tourism Office
Approximately the size of Continental Europe, the Southern United States offers virtually any kind of holiday experience desired – from beaches to mountains; active to leisure; big cities to small towns – in any season. There are national and state parks to hike and camp, wild and scenic rivers to fish or raft on; scenic byways for leisurely drives and state highways for those who want to get off the beaten path.
In addition, visitors can experience world-famous theme parks, water parks, historic sites and battlefields, glorious gardens, internationally acclaimed museums, and shopping malls (from designer to discount). Restaurants of every kind – fast food to five-star – provide the gastronomic experience of choice. Popular American music was born in the South: the blues, rock 'n roll, country, Cajun and bluegrass. Nightclubs and entertainment centres sound out all types of music. The South is famous for its festivals and special events are scheduled throughout the year to celebrate the seasons, local customs, foods and culture.
For more information, please visit: https://travelsouth.visittheusa.com/en-ca/
About Travel South USA:
Travel South USA is the official regional destination marketing organization for the southern United States. The non- profit organization promotes travel to and within its member states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Travel South USA serves as and information source for journalists, tour operators, retail travel agents and other travel professionals.
