SkySelect provides eProcurement-as-a-Service platform to Azul Brazilian Airlines.

Now, more than at any other point in commercial aviation’s history, it’s imperative for airlines to be cost-conscious and efficient.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airlines have been faced with the ebbs and flows of passenger demand, congested airports, supply chain issues, and socio-political issues while trying to maintain operations as usual with a shrinking labor force.

That’s why the airlines that are the fastest to adopt digital technologies and processes will be

the ones to come out on top and flourish instead of simply surviving. Azul Brazilian Airlines (Azul) took an enormous step forward by innovating its MRO department by reshaping how it procures aircraft parts.

This was a logical next step for an airline that is not only one of the biggest and most reputable in South America but has ambitions to be one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world.

By moving its parts procurement onto SkySelect’s ePaaS, within just 2 months, Azul has been experiencing superior results, including substantial cost savings of 6%, 95% on-time delivery performance, and automating the purchasing of 65% of the material requirements from Request-to-Delivery. SkySelect’s unique ePaaS model combines experts and technology, overcoming the slow technology adoption problem and bringing instant access to artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Cloud to enhance the visibility of the aircraft parts’ supply chain.

“Today, we are seeing disruption around every corner of the globe. The supply chain is in crisis; issues with parts availability and long lead times have further highlighted the need for change”, said Marco Barbosa, Director of Purchasing and Supplies, Customers, Service and CRM at Azul. “SkySelect has made the parts procurement process easier, cost-effective, and more efficient than ever by automating our orders and bringing all of our work into a digital process,” he added.

Although Azul has found success with ePaaS, this is far from the ceiling of what can be achieved and more of a strong foundation to build even greater efficiencies.

“The team at Azul is a perfect partner for us because they share the same vision of growth through technology and best-in-class customer service,” said Tia Dayal, Head of Operations & Co-founder at SkySelect. “Innovation is a core tenet of Azul, as the airline strives for total organizational efficiency. We’re happy with what we’ve achieved together but certainly not fully satisfied. This is just the start of greater things to come.”

Azul Linhas Aéreas

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by the number of flight departures and cities served, offers around 900 daily flights to over 150 destinations. With an operating fleet of around 160 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 300 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded the best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler’s Choice Awards. For more information, visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir