Simplified Procurement for Aircraft Lease Transitions will Enable Faster Aircraft Delivery

With the arrival of new technologies, lessors can procure parts for aircraft lease transitions faster than ever.

The recovery of commercial air travel is being achieved by a high volume of aircraft transitions and re-deliveries. That requires lessors to move aircraft out of storage and back into service, often with new airlines and operators.

As air travel continues to recover, there's an increasing interest in leasing aircraft, especially given the aviation supply chain challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Natalja Lagno, Strategic Purchasing Manager at Magnetic Group, shared her insights on the global supply chain disruptions: "OEMs are confronted with their own supply chain challenges as they face a long backlog of orders to fulfill as well as raw material and manpower shortages.”

Facing these increased volumes, leasing companies may not have the internal labor resources, the right skill set, or experience to meet short turnaround times. The US-based eProcurement technology company SkySelect has introduced a service that resolves the issues of high demand and capacity constraints and increases aircraft lease transition efficiency.

SkySelect’s eProcurement service and technology platform enable accurate and timely lease transitions. Instead of being bogged down by time-consuming manual quotations, SkySelect offers 10x faster price estimates and an automated end-to-end procurement process while providing the knowledge and skills needed to procure materials. This means lessors can execute leases quicker and more efficiently while staying within budget and on time.

“We see the importance of lessors within air travel, and we have delivered a new service that will benefit lessors themselves and contribute to excelling the whole ecosystem," said Erkki Brakmann, SkySelect CEO. "Entering the leasing market was a logical next step given their strong presence and value in the aircraft market. With our eProcurement-as-a-Service solution, lessors can transform their aircraft transition services into a quicker and leaner operation.”

Airlines & MROs are actively turning towards digital technology to overcome the current challenges faced in the Aviation Industry.

SkySelect is a eProcurement-as-a-Service (ePaaS) platform for aircraft material. We combine people, processes, and technology to enable airlines to digitize and automate parts purchasing for leaner and more asset-light operations.

We currently serve airlines such as Azul, Iberia, LATAM, TAP, and JetBlue. With our typical customer, we can fully automate up to 70% of their purchasing and capture up to 20% price savings from day one.

In addition to real dollar savings and improved process efficiency, we help mitigate risks brought on by today’s supply chain and labor challenges.

SkySelect was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in the US. Our team brings together expertise from aviation, supply chain, and technology. We are working with 20+ airlines and MROs across the Americas and EMEA region, and we are backed by reputable investors from Silicon Valley, including Bain Capital Ventures and Lux Capital. For more, visit www.skyselect.com

