VertiMax 5th Annual Global Summit Will Be In-Person
This event is perfect for sports professionals, trainers, coaches, athletes, & sports and fitness enthusiasts alike, complete w/ world-class keynote speakers.
We love the VertiMax community. The speakers are going to be fantastic, and we are going to have a great time.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertiMax, the world leader in sports performance, functional, and rehabilitative training systems will host their fifth annual Global Summit live in person at Hotel Alba in Tampa, Florida, on October 8, 2022.
— Bryan O'Rourke
This event is perfect for sports professionals, trainers, coaches, athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts alike! VertiMax, firmly committed to supporting and educating the Sports Performance and Fitness community, will host a full day of education, hands-on experiences, and learning from the best in the Fitness and Sports Performance space.
Attendees can look forward to Seminar Sessions backed with a workout supporting the solution-driven content. From Sports Performance training, Fitness training, Facility Solutions, and Creating a Successful Business. The day will include lunch and beverages and conclude with a social event.
The VertiMax 2022 Summit will include world-renowned Keynote Speakers:
Todd Durkin - IMPACT AMPLIFIED—Maximizing Success in Business, Coaching, and LIFE
Scott Moody - An Outcome-Focused Approach for Performance Program Design
Emily Hutchins - Business Within The Huddle
The 2022 VertiMax Summit will also include an Elite Sports Performance Panel where Owners and Operators from around the world will field questions about exercise science, business practices, and life experiences.
The VertIMax Global Summit launched five years ago as part of the overall strategy to support the VertiMax global community by delivering VertiMax education and resources.
With abundant caution and to reach the most extensive global audience possible, the live event was shifted from the annual in-person event online in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions. This year’s 2022 summit will be live and in-person.
Bryan O’Rourke, an operating partner in VertiMax through his firm Vedere Ventures, said, “ It will be fantastic to join trainers, athletes, and coaches in person from around the world here in Tampa, Florida. We love the VertiMax community. The speakers are going to be fantastic, and we are going to have a great time. ”
The event will be held at Hotel Alba Tampa, located at 5303 West Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL. Room discount rates will be available on a first-come, first serve basis. Rooms will be in the same hotel as the event. To learn more and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vertimax-summit-2022-tampa-fl-registration-264396335557.
About VertiMax
VertiMax provides sports, functional, and rehabilitative training solutions to fitness facilities, training centers, and high school and college athletic programs, including for use by student and professional athletes at home or on the field. Thousands of US high schools and 80% of D1 universities utilize VertiMax technologies and platforms, including their portable Raptor product. Over 40% of professional US sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, among others, utilize the technology extensively. VertiMax solutions are used around the globe by leading Olympians, athletes, and sports teams.
