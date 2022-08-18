Swope, Rodante P.A. Attorneys Named "Best Lawyers in America" and "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America".
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the legal industry, Best Lawyers is the oldest and most prestigious peer review journal. Swope, Rodante P.A. is pleased to announce 9 firm attorneys who were recognized by Best Lawyers® as 2023 “Best Lawyers in America” and “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch”.
The Best Lawyers in America lists the individuals who obtained the highest ratings in a peer-review survey in which lawyers rated the qualifications of their peers who practiced the same type of law.
The Best Lawyers in America 2023 edition honorees for Swope, Rodante, P.A. include:
• Dale M. Swope - Insurance Law | Litigation (Insurance) | Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
• Angela E. Rodante - Insurance Law | Litigation (Insurance) | Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
• Brent G. Steinberg - Insurance Law | Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
• Elizabeth Zwibel - Medical Malpractice Law (Plaintiff) | Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
• Sean Shaw - Insurance Law
• Matthew T. Smith - Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch awards honor young lawyers in America's private practice who have demonstrated exceptional professional performance.
The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2023 edition honorees for Swope, Rodante, P.A. include:
• Daniel L. Greene – Insurance Law | Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
• Savannah J. Carpenter – Insurance Law | Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
• Natalie Shoemaker – Insurance Law | Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiff)
About Swope, Rodante P.A.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment into improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
Vinny Dolan
Swope, Rodante P.A.
+1 813-273-0017
vincentd@swopelaw.com