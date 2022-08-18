Gateway Genomics Ranks in the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

With three-year revenue growth of 332%, the company ranked #1829 in the Inc. 5000 list for 2022.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, a leading developer of direct-to-consumer genetic tests that give families insight into their future children, announces inclusion in the Inc. 5000 2022 list of fastest growing private companies for the fourth year in a row. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. Ranking in the list is determined by the percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, with minimums set for each year. With 332% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, Gateway Genomics ranked #1829 in the 2022 list.

"To be recognized in this prestigious list for four years in a row is an accomplishment only achieved by a small fraction of companies," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "Each time, the revenue growth needed to make the list gets more difficult to achieve as companies work from a higher initial base. To be included in the list for four straight years means we've demonstrated consistent, strong growth, a difficult task with the recent challenging macroeconomic headwinds, which speaks to the resourcefulness and creativity of our team."

Gateway Genomics' flagship product is the SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test which lets parents know the gender of their baby at 6 weeks into pregnancy, the earliest method in the world. In mid-2021, the company introduced SneakPeek Snap, an automated way for moms to collect blood samples from the arm, instead of manually piercing fingertips with a lancet. The device represented over 50% of sales immediately upon launch and has quickly become the preferred method of blood collection for SneakPeek customers.

In clinical studies, 90% of SneakPeek Snap users experienced no pain, compared to 22% of lancet users. SneakPeek Snap also reduces the risk of male DNA contamination, a leading cause of test errors and retests.

"SneakPeek Snap is a breakout innovation in this field," continues Mr. Jacob. "It is the only product that provides moms such an easy, stress-free, accurate way to collect blood samples from the comfort of home. We saw our customer happiness rating jump 50% with the use of Snap and believe that word of mouth and referrals have contributed to our low customer acquisition costs, at a time when most ecommerce companies face increasing marketing expenses. Snap also opens interesting new sales channels for the company, which we will be launching in the future."

About Gateway Genomics

Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 500,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

