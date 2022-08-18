VCDoctor Launches its New Vertical for Rural Healthcare
VCDoctor has launched a new telehealth solution that makes it easier for doctors to provide care to rural patients.CORONA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rural healthcare is often underserved, and clinics can struggle to attract and retain doctors. To help address this issue, VCDoctor has launched a new telehealth solution that makes it easier for doctors to provide care to rural patients.
The solution offers several advantages for both providers and patients.
• First, it allows clinics to expand their reach by offering care to patients outside their immediate area.
• Second, it gives patients more flexibility regarding when and how they receive care.
• And finally, it enables clinics to improve their efficiency by reducing the need for travel time and expenses.
Telemedicine: The Early Years
In the early days of the 20th century, doctors were traveling long distances to deliver medical services to patients who lived in rural areas. These doctors would travel to their patient's homes and provide treatment. However, these doctors often had no way to communicate, making communication between providers difficult.
The first telemedicine program was created in 1961 by Dr. Robert Spiro, a pediatrician, and his colleagues. At the time, they worked on a system that connected doctors with children in hospitals via a telephone line. Soon after, the American Medical Association (AMA) passed a resolution stating that telemedicine should be considered when delivering medical care. Since then, many states have adopted laws that allow for telehealth programs.
Telemedicine Today:
The use of telemedicine is snowballing today. There are several reasons for this increase.
1. First, the AMA now recommends that telemedicine be used whenever possible.
2. Second, video conferencing equipment costs are decreasing, making it easier for people to implement telemedicine programs in their communities.
3. Third, the government has begun to fund telemedicine programs, which makes it easier for small businesses to start a telemedicine program.
Telehealth for Transforming Rural Healthcare
The covid-19 pandemic has cast a more harsh spotlight on rural health inequalities. Rural communities have less access to medical specialists and critical care resources despite having a higher chance of catching COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms.
Further, rural healthcare facilities face several challenges when attempting to provide services on-site. For example, few trained professionals are available in these areas. Moreover, specific procedures require expert guidance.
Telemedicine allows rural hospitals and clinics around the world access to these specialized treatments without having to send team members out during medical emergencies at times when responders need immediate attention most urgently due directly attributed correlates related indirectly indirectly indirectly.
The lack of healthcare providers in rural areas is a significant problem. Providing quality care is challenging when there aren't enough people available. Telemedicine not only bridges this gap but comes in the form of convenience. When a patient lives in remote area, it can be hard for them to get to a hospital. By connecting remotely, they can receive care without leaving their homes. They can simply connect remotely. This saves money for the provider and the patient.
Advantages of Using Telehealth in Rural Communities:
Many advantages exist to using telehealth in rural communities, including cost savings, improved patient satisfaction, increased access to healthcare, and reduced wait times.
• Cost savings are realized due to eliminating unnecessary travel expenses and time spent waiting for appointments.
• Improved patient satisfaction comes from offering convenient scheduling options and increasing accessibility to healthcare providers.
• Increased access to healthcare occurs when patients receive treatment closer to their homes and communities, reducing barriers to accessing care.
• Wait times reduce when patients receive care faster than they would if they had to drive to a doctor's office.
• Finally, let's not undermine Telemedicine advances in science. Researchers can use telemedicine to conduct studies on rural health that could not be completed otherwise.
Our New Vertical for Rural Healthcare:
VCDoctor is excited to announce our newly launched telehealth solution. This innovative solution provides doctors and clinics a convenient way to connect with patients in rural areas. Our telehealth solution offers many benefits, including improved patient care, increased access to care, and reduced costs. With this new solution, we are committed to improving healthcare for all.
The VCDcotor Advantage for Rural Healthcare:
• VCDoctor telemedicine solution can transmit medical images and patient data and conduct video conferencing between patients and physicians. It can be used for both diagnosis and treatment. Telemedicine in rural areas can help improve care access and reduce costs.
• Remote Patient Monitoring is now a reality with VCDcotor. Our solution allows doctors to monitor patients remotely without visiting them physically. RPM systems can be used to diagnose conditions before they become serious.
• VCDoctor makes tele-education seamless. Providers can use our solution to educate rural communities about health issues, teach them how to manage chronic illnesses, prevent disease, and promote wellness.
• VcDcotor is designed to make teleconsultation a hassle-free experience. People in remote areas can use it to consult with specialists about complex cases. It provides them access to specialists who otherwise would have been unavailable or unaffordable.
The VCDoctor's telemedicine solution is already making a difference for rural healthcare providers and patients. For example, Dr. John Smith, a family doctor in rural Minnesota, can now offer his services to patients in neighboring communities who otherwise would not have access to care. And patient Mary Jones no longer has to drive long distances or take time off work to see her doctor.
VCDoctor Telemedicine Solution: Key Features
• HIPAA Compliant Solution
• User Membership Plans
• Extensive Provider's Features
• Appointment Booking and Scheduling System
• Alerts Reminder and Notifications
• QR-based Visit
• Secure Video Consultation
• e-Prescription
• Payment History
• And lots more
Our solution is mobile-based by design and available for both Android and iOS. Don't hesitate to contact us if you are a healthcare provider or clinic interested in learning more about our telehealth solution.
VCDoctor Recently Published Blogs:
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/benefits-of-telehealth-in-rural-areas
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/future-of-virtual-primary-care-in-healthcare-for-patient-treatment
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/how-can-telehealth-help-the-physician-shortage-in-2022
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/complete-guide-benefits-of-telepharmacy-medical-care
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/telehealth-nursing-know-how-can-it-help-in-treatment
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/what-is-nephrology-how-can-telemedicine-play-a-vital-role
https://www.vcdoctor.com/blog/introduction-to-teleneurology-benefits-uses-future
Sanjeev Aggarwal
VCDoctor
+1 949-340-7490
info@vcdoctor.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other