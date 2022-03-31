Dreamsoft4u Recognized as Leading Custom Healthcare App Development Company Globally
DreamSoft4u is the best custom software development company that has been recognized as the leading Custom Healthcare App Development Company.CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreamsoft4u, one of the most trusted software development and IT consulting companies in the USA and India, has been recognized as the leading Custom Healthcare App Development Company globally.
“We are pleased to announce that we are now a trusted technology partner for leading healthcare organizations and providers across the globe. This recognition reflects our dedication towards bringing the best of technology to the modern healthcare ecosystem” said Sanjeev Agrawal, Chief executive Officer, and Co-founder, DreamSoft4u.
For Dreamsotf4u, the mission always has been to create market-defining high-quality solutions. The custom healthcare app development company is now a default choice for healthcare organizations all over the world. Over the years, the company has strategically put together healthcare domain experts, programmers, app developers, analysts, and designers to ensure 100% fulfillment of client requirements and needs.
For Priyanshu Dubey, VP-operations at Dreamsoft4u, the recent recognition has been possible because the company has been very clear about its vision from the very onset.
“We were always clear about our goals as a company. In the early days, it was all about hiring the best talent and building the right culture. Today, we are the best at what we do because we have always focused on only one thing and that is to create products that healthcare providers and patients would simply love to use ”
Why DreamSoft4u?
● Certified Skilled Developers: Dedicated team of highly talented and experienced software developers in the healthcare sector.
● Economical Services: Ideal offshore partner for affordable and time-bound custom healthcare software development
● Flexible Scalable Solutions: We provide scalable and flexible solutions that may be scaled to accommodate distance, location, organization size, and future requirements.
● Best-In Class Services: Stay ahead of your competitors all the time with super-specific choices of healthcare features and integrations.
● Speedy Development: Our agile approach ensures superior quality products and a shorter time to market. Throughout the development cycle, our clients enjoy better control, improved project predictability, and 100% customer satisfaction.
Highlights:
● 1600+ Project Launched
● 15+ Years Experience
● 1000+ Satisfied Customers
● 98+ Client Retention
Dreamsoft4u Services
Healthcare App Development
We offer 100% HIPAA compliant healthcare app development services for providers, patients, pharmacists, and hospitals. Our developers and designers have the extensive industry knowledge and are expert in all categories of healthcare app development including fitness apps, telemedicine apps, patient-monitoring apps, and others.
Mobile App Development
We design, develop, and deliver both platform-specific and platform-independent mobile apps. Our agile methodology helps us to launch mobile apps in less time. Our developers have deep expertise in all major frameworks, coding standards, and design methodologies.
Web App Development
We are an innovative web app development business that has won numerous awards. We have 15+ years of experience in providing end-to-end web app development services that include React, Angular, Vue, Typescript, ES6, and other current frameworks. We have designed web solutions for many types of organizations that improve operational efficiency and increase revenue.
Software Development
DreamSoft4u is a software development company that specializes in creating scalable and secure software for enterprises and startups in a variety of industries. At every level, our user-centric approach provides an outstanding user experience. Whatever your final objective is, we have the software skills and knowledge to help you reach it. We also provide technical support seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
About Dreamsoft4u
Dreamsoft4U is a reputable offshore mobile app development company that was founded in 2003. Over the years, the company has helped its global clientele (startups, entrepreneurs, and well-established enterprises) enhance their performance and grow their businesses in this cutthroat market by providing top-notch IT solutions. We deliver high-quality bespoke solutions that bring value to your company thanks to our vast domain knowledge, established methodology, and technical expertise of 100+ trained experts.
For any enquiry, please visit: https://www.dreamsoft4u.com/ or mail us: enquiry@dreamsoft4u.com
