Understanding the Functioning of Pharmaceutical Supply Chains & Medical Logistics Post Covid-19

A 2-day virtual conference organized by MarketsandMarkets focusing on the pharma supply chain industry.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pandemic dealt healthcare a huge blow in general but pharmaceutical supply chains & medicinal logistics were some of the hardest hit areas as a result of quarantines, curfews & closures. As most companies resorted to cutting losses & risk mitigation, only a few were able to fall back on well laid contingency plans.The 3RD ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS WORLD PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN AND COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE scheduled for the 20th- 21st of OCTOBER 2022 will delve deep into the aspects that impacted the efficient functioning of supply chains & drug deliveries, what factors & methods allowed us to overcome challenges during the pandemic while also discussing how fresh regulations being drafted are primed to radically change manufacturing & sourcing from various parts of the globe.The 2-day, virtual conference allows you to witness in-depth keynotes, real-world use cases & in-depth presentations from leading industry experts, all from the comfort of your couch. A convenient yet enriching opportunity to gauge the pulse of the pharmaceutical supply chain & logistics industry.MAJOR TOPICS OF DISCUSSION AT THE VIRTUAL CONFERENCE• Supply Chain for Virtual Clinical Trials• Prediction Models in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain• Smart Packaging Sourcing, Risks & Mitigation Approaches• Cold Chain Logistics - Information as a Service• Managing international cold chain logistics• Supply chain and logistics world after COVID• Use of Internet of Things - Increasing automated processesGLIMPSE OF THE ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL• JIM MARSHALL, Devens Biologics Head of Supply Chain, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB• ARUL JOSEPH, Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Development and Clinical Supply Chain, OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICALS• NEERAJ SHAH, Director Global Clinical Supply Chain Digital Excellence, BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB, USA• JAMES DOWNEY, Senior Director Distribution, AUROBINDO PHARMA USA, INC.