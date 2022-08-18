Submit Release
Understanding the Functioning of Pharmaceutical Supply Chains & Medical Logistics Post Covid-19

A 2-day virtual conference organized by MarketsandMarkets focusing on the pharma supply chain industry.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic dealt healthcare a huge blow in general but pharmaceutical supply chains & medicinal logistics were some of the hardest hit areas as a result of quarantines, curfews & closures. As most companies resorted to cutting losses & risk mitigation, only a few were able to fall back on well laid contingency plans.

The 3RD ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS WORLD PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN AND COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE scheduled for the 20th- 21st of OCTOBER 2022 will delve deep into the aspects that impacted the efficient functioning of supply chains & drug deliveries, what factors & methods allowed us to overcome challenges during the pandemic while also discussing how fresh regulations being drafted are primed to radically change manufacturing & sourcing from various parts of the globe.
The 2-day, virtual conference allows you to witness in-depth keynotes, real-world use cases & in-depth presentations from leading industry experts, all from the comfort of your couch. A convenient yet enriching opportunity to gauge the pulse of the pharmaceutical supply chain & logistics industry.

MAJOR TOPICS OF DISCUSSION AT THE VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

• Supply Chain for Virtual Clinical Trials
• Prediction Models in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
• Smart Packaging Sourcing, Risks & Mitigation Approaches
• Cold Chain Logistics - Information as a Service
• Managing international cold chain logistics
• Supply chain and logistics world after COVID
• Use of Internet of Things - Increasing automated processes

GLIMPSE OF THE ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL

• JIM MARSHALL, Devens Biologics Head of Supply Chain, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
• ARUL JOSEPH, Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Development and Clinical Supply Chain, OTSUKA PHARMACEUTICALS
• NEERAJ SHAH, Director Global Clinical Supply Chain Digital Excellence, BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB, USA
• JAMES DOWNEY, Senior Director Distribution, AUROBINDO PHARMA USA, INC.

LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!

REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL CONFERENCE TODAY!

Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com

