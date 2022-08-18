Cimcor, Inc. Presenting At Carnegie Mellon Sponsored Zero Trust Event
Indiana Cybersecurity firm known for file integrity monitoring software selected to present at Software Engineering Institute (SEI) Zero Trust Industry Days.
Our VP of Business Development, Mark Allers, will explain why and how organizations can operationalize Integrity while simultaneously laying down the foundation of your Zero Trust strategy.”MERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimcor, Inc. has been selected to present at Zero Trust Industry Days, a two-day event hosted by Carnegie Mellon's SEI featuring providers who develop solutions for implementing a zero trust architecture. The hybrid event takes place August 30-31 at the SEI in Pittsburgh with a virtual component and will feature presenters proposing solutions in response to how agencies can comply with Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memoranda M-22-09 and M-21-31, which focus on federal cybersecurity measures.
— Robert E. Johnson, III
"We are very honored to be included in the distinguished list of presenters at SEI's Zero Trust Days," said Cimcor President and CEO Robert E. Johnson, III. "Our product, CimTrak is the most robust platform for implementing the required layer of 'integrity' into your infrastructure, as defined by NIST 800-207, tenet #5, which requires the monitoring and measuring of integrity and security posture. Our VP of Business Development, Mark Allers, will explain why and how organizations can operationalize Integrity while simultaneously laying down the foundation of your Zero Trust strategy".
With the primary goal of sharing information regarding zero trust cybersecurity architectures in government settings, presenters will offer proposed solutions in response to a scenario of a federal agency with finite resources needing to implement a zero trust architecture within an operating environment that includes a hybrid computing environment, multiple technology types, hybrid data storage, and a distributed, remote workforce.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zero-trust-industry-days-2022-tickets-381929018977 or email info@sei.cmu.edu.
About Cimcor
Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation compliance and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real-time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you get compliant and stay that way. For more information, visit thttps://www.cimcor.com/zero-trust
About the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute
Always focused on the future, the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) advances software as a strategic advantage for national security. We lead research and direct transition of software engineering, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence technologies at the intersection of academia, industry, and government. We serve the nation as a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and are based at Carnegie Mellon University, a global research university annually rated among the best for its programs in computer science and engineering. For more information, visit the SEI website at http://www.sei.cmu.edu.
Jacqueline von ogden
Cimcor, Inc
+1 219-614-3987
vonogden.jacqueline@cimcor.com