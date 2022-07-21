CimTrak Integrity Suite Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Compliance
This recognition truly validates Cimcor and our unwavering efforts to help enterprises continuously monitor and protect their infrastructure from both internal threats and external threats.”MERRILLVILLE, IN, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that Cimcor has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Compliance category for the CimTrak Integrity Suite software. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe from a growing threat from hackers.
— Robert E. Johnson, III
“This recognition truly validates Cimcor and our unwavering efforts to help enterprises continuously monitor and protect their infrastructure from both internal threats and external threats,” said Robert E. Johnson, President, and CEO of Cimcor Inc. “The time for organizations to focus on continuous security, integrity & compliance has never been more important than it is today. As the cybersecurity landscape rapidly evolves, CimTrak provides organizations with the ability to easily track their security posture and assess, on daily basis, how they comply with a variety of regulatory and compliance frameworks. The CimTrak Integrity Suite is the core of a true Zero Trust Architecture."
“We are so proud to name The CimTrak Integrity Suite as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Cimcor are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”
Cimcor’s growth continues as its global presence now includes distribution in 36 countries and six continents. For information about the CimTrak integrity Suite, please visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak-integrity-suite. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.
About Cimcor, Inc. www.cimcor.com
Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation, compliance, and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real-time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you get compliant and stay that way. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak-integrity-suite.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Jacqueline von Ogden
Cimcor, Inc
+1 219-614-3987
vonogden.jacqueline@cimcor.com