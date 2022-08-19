New Jacksonville Music Festival Features a Uniquely Key West-Inspired Genre of Music

RiverFest on the St. John’s River will showcase premier Trop Rock songwriters and musicians Brian Burns: "I channel my passion for sailing and event promotion into Sail and Song Promotions." Sail and Song Promotions launches Riverfest on the St. John's River September 16, 2022

RiverFest on the St. John’s River will showcase premier Trop Rock songwriters and musicians

I have always enjoyed music that brought up images of the ocean and the beach. I was delighted to learn there was a distinct genre for this type of music!” — Brian Burns of Sail and Song Promotions

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you have been ‘wasting away in Margaritaville’ for too long, you may not have noticed that Jimmy Buffett’s signature hit song has spawned a rapidly expanding leisure and life style brand, including a fun, feel-good genre of music that celebrates an escapist, tropical mentality - Trop Rock.On the third weekend of September from Friday the 16th to Sunday the 18th, Jacksonville will become a mecca of Trop Rock, featuring some of it’s most talented songwriters and instrumentalists, including award-wining Nashville tunesmith Jesse Rice, who took home ACM, AMA, CMA, Billboard, BMI and SECAC awards for co-writing Florida Georgia Line’s #1 single Cruise.Along with Rice, attendees of RiverFest on the St. John's River will also see performances by Trop Rock Music Association (TRMA) Female Vocalist of the Year Erica ‘Sunshine’ Lee, Entertainer of the Year Donny Brewer and Musician of the Year, steel drum virtuoso John Patti.Trop Rocker John McDonald, whose current album Islandology generated nine TRMA Award Nominations, will kick off a series of shows on the St. John's River Water Taxi that will culminate with Jesse Rice’s Sunset Cruise.According to Brian Burns of Sail and Song Promotions, Inc. , the organizer of RiverFest on the St. John’s River, “I have always enjoyed music that brought up images of the ocean and the beach. I was delighted to learn there was a distinct genre for this type of music!”Burns goes on to explain the roots of Trop Rock: “I believe Jimmy Buffett originally innovated this type of music in Key West. His influence can be seen far and wide through Parrot Head Cubs and the Margaritaville brand as a whole.”The most succinct definition of Trop Rock may be found on the web site of the TRMA, which will present the 13th Annual Trop Rock Music Awards at the Key West Theater on Friday, November 4.“Tropical Rock - or Trop Rock - is a genre of popular music that incorporates elements of Rock and Roll, Country, Caribbean, Reggae....to create a laid-back or ‘escapist’ state of mind. Trop Rock may create its tropical or ‘island vibe’ either with tropical or island-like instrumentation and production, or with beach, tropical or escapist lyrical themes, or both.”Burns, a Jacksonville resident, grew up on Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin boating, sailing and fishing. Although officially retired from his career in corporate and non-profit management, he continues to tap his entrepreneurial spirit: “I wanted to create something that would allow me to enjoy Trop Rock music other than just listening. So I channel my passion for sailing and event promotion into Sail and Song Promotions.”RiverFest on the St. John’s River will begin on Friday, September 16 at Friday Musicale in Historic Downtown Jacksonville, running from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M.The tropical island, music vibes resume on Saturday, September 17, with continuous shows on the St. John's River Water Taxi from 10:30 A.M. to 9 P.M.VIP ticket buyers will enjoy an open bar at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront on Saturday evening from 9 to 11 P.M., accompanied by a private ‘meet & greet’ with the performers.RiverFest on the St. John's River will conclude on Sunday, September 18, with an intimate singer songwriter event that starts at 10:30 AM.If your favorite tropical libation and a temporary escape from current affairs and global concerns sounds good to you, RiverFest on the St. John's River may be just what you need!Limited tickets are available: https://sailsongpromotions.ticketspice.com/river-fest Please see the full line up and schedule: https://sailandsongpromotions.com/posts/3550905708044218120?hl=en A group rate for Riverfest on the St. John's River is available at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront: https://tinyurl.com/RiverFestJAX

She Only Came For the Bongos by John McDonald - TRMA Single of the Year Nominee