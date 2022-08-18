bitcoinblack’s Invite Only Crypto Credit Card Gives Wealthy Immediate Access to Funds
EINPresswire.com/ -- bitcoinblack has become a popular choice for millionaires and billionaires who want to join an exclusive club that provides them access to the world’s most exclusive no-limit black crypto credit card. The luxurious credit card, which has no spending limits, allows members to use crypto to make purchases instantly wherever credit cards are accepted.
bitcoinblack’s popularity has grown due to its ease of use and ability to provide users instant access to their money which has been a major problem for crypto holders especially with current problems with crypto exchanges in many countries. As more high-net-worth individuals continue to join the club, bitcoinblack is quickly becoming the go-to choice for those wanting to use their crypto to make purchases.
bitcoinblack CEO Prakash Chand says that people with a lot of wealth in crypto need an easy way to spend their crypto and to be rewarded for it. He notes that bitcoinblack is accepted in over 140 countries and that members can load up their crypto through the web app or soon to launch iOS/android app to spend their crypto with the best conversion rates and high limits.
bitcoinblack members enjoy a host of premium benefits. They have a no spend limit wherever credit cards are accepted globally and receive rewards of up to 10% back in exclusive $SPND tokens. The $SPND tokens can then be redeemed in the Haute Living Luxury Marketplace, a curated online boutique that includes luxury watches, purses, cars, charter jet deals, private mansion access, and exclusive events.
bitcoinblack's crypto credit card is becoming High-Net-Worths #1 choice for crypto to fiat conversion," said CEO Chand. "We are committed to providing our members with the best possible experience, including exclusive access to the world's most luxurious products, services, and luxury events."
bitcoinblack membership is by invitation only. To request access, please visit bitcoinblackcreditcard.com.
About bitcoinblack
bitcoinblack is the world's most exclusive crypto-powered black credit card. Backed by the cardholder's bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, bitcoinblack opens up a world of freedom and luxury that includes high-limit purchases and opulent members-only rewards powered by the $SPND token.
Mark Cadiz
bitcoinblack’s popularity has grown due to its ease of use and ability to provide users instant access to their money which has been a major problem for crypto holders especially with current problems with crypto exchanges in many countries. As more high-net-worth individuals continue to join the club, bitcoinblack is quickly becoming the go-to choice for those wanting to use their crypto to make purchases.
bitcoinblack CEO Prakash Chand says that people with a lot of wealth in crypto need an easy way to spend their crypto and to be rewarded for it. He notes that bitcoinblack is accepted in over 140 countries and that members can load up their crypto through the web app or soon to launch iOS/android app to spend their crypto with the best conversion rates and high limits.
bitcoinblack members enjoy a host of premium benefits. They have a no spend limit wherever credit cards are accepted globally and receive rewards of up to 10% back in exclusive $SPND tokens. The $SPND tokens can then be redeemed in the Haute Living Luxury Marketplace, a curated online boutique that includes luxury watches, purses, cars, charter jet deals, private mansion access, and exclusive events.
bitcoinblack's crypto credit card is becoming High-Net-Worths #1 choice for crypto to fiat conversion," said CEO Chand. "We are committed to providing our members with the best possible experience, including exclusive access to the world's most luxurious products, services, and luxury events."
bitcoinblack membership is by invitation only. To request access, please visit bitcoinblackcreditcard.com.
About bitcoinblack
bitcoinblack is the world's most exclusive crypto-powered black credit card. Backed by the cardholder's bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, bitcoinblack opens up a world of freedom and luxury that includes high-limit purchases and opulent members-only rewards powered by the $SPND token.
Mark Cadiz
bitcoinblack
+1 647-982-4175
email us here