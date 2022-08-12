Submit Release
bitcoinblack credit card to add more funding options including XRP, DOT, ADA, SOL, DOGE AND SHIB

DUBAI, UAE, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bitcoinblack the world’s most exclusive no-limit global crypto credit card today has announced that beginning October 1st, 2022 card members will be able to fund their credit card with 6 more cryptocurrencies which include Ripple (XRP), Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

“As we continue to grow, we believe giving our users more cryptocurrencies to instantly off-ramp is very important” said bitcoinblack founder and CEO Prakash Chand.

Currently users can fund their card with BTC, ETH AND USDT (ERC-20 standard) which is loaded to their secured credit card instantly.

Chand says that "Over the course of the next year, we plan on expanding to over 50+ cryptocurrencies including ApeCoin and Matic."

bitcoinblack is a global members only community where the only way to become a member is by invitation or referral from an existing member.

To learn more visit bitcoinblackcreditcard.com

About bitcoinblack

bitcoinblack is the world's most exclusive crypto-powered black credit card. Backed by the cardholder's bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, bitcoinblack opens up a world of freedom and luxury that includes high-limit purchases and opulent members-only rewards powered by the $SPND token.

Mark Cadiz
bitcoinblack
+1 647-982-4175
email us here

