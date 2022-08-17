Meyers Sworn In as District Court Judge
Gregory Meyers, right, is sworn in as District Court Judge of the Fifth Circuit by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.
LIHUE, Hawaii — Gregory H. Meyers was sworn in as Judge of the District Court of the Fifth Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.
Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the Aug. 16 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.
Guest speakers were: Kauai Bar Association President Kimberly A. Torigoe; Hawaii State Bar Association President Shannon S. Sheldon; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association Secretary Judge James R. Rouse; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; State Rep. Dee Morikawa; and State Sen. Karl Rhoads.
Meyers has been assigned as a District Family Court Judge. He will serve a six-year term.
From left, Judge Stephanie Char, Judge Kathleen Watanabe, Judge Gregory Meyers, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, and Fifth Circuit Chief Judge Randal Valenciano.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
