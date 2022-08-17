Meyers Sworn In as District Court Judge

Gregory Meyers, right, is sworn in as District Court Judge of the Fifth Circuit by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.

LIHUE, Hawaii — Gregory H. Meyers was sworn in as Judge of the District Court of the Fifth Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the Aug. 16 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Kauai Bar Association President Kimberly A. Torigoe; Hawaii State Bar Association President Shannon S. Sheldon; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association Secretary Judge James R. Rouse; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; State Rep. Dee Morikawa; and State Sen. Karl Rhoads.

Meyers has been assigned as a District Family Court Judge. He will serve a six-year term.

From left, Judge Stephanie Char, Judge Kathleen Watanabe, Judge Gregory Meyers, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, and Fifth Circuit Chief Judge Randal Valenciano.