Geoffrey Taylor joins TUKAgroup as President of TUKAweb, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUKAgroup announces the appointment of Geoffrey Taylor as President of TUKAweb, Inc., a company established in 1999 to provide fashion software subscriptions and services for fashion students and entrepreneurs. Taylor’s responsibilities will include managing the expansion of the fastest-growing division of TUKAgroup and opening addition TUKAcenters throughout Europe and North America.

Taylor has over 25 years of experience in CAD / CAM software and has managed successful technology businesses with a strong background in apparel design and manufacturing. Most recently, he worked as President of NedGraphics, a textile design software company based in New York.

Taylor is excited to join the TUKAweb team, and “can’t wait to embark on this new challenge!” He credits his previous experience with NedGraphics as equipping him with knowledge and experience that he will carry into this next phase of his career, and says that he is, “looking forward to learning and growing the TUKAweb division in this new role.”

Ram Sareen, Chairman of TUKAgroup, is equally enthusiastic about bringing Taylor on board. “I have known Geoff for years and always held him in high esteem as someone who understands the value of technology in the fashion industry.” He believes that Taylor’s background in the textile sector will help to offer more expansive design tools to the fashion industry.

