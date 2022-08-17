Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,933 in the last 365 days.

Geoffrey Taylor joins TUKAgroup as President of TUKAweb, Inc.

Geoff Taylor - President TUKAweb

Geoff Taylor - President TUKAweb

TUKAgroup appoints Geoff Taylor as President of TUKAweb, Inc.

Can’t wait to embark on this new challenge!”
— Geoff Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUKAgroup announces the appointment of Geoffrey Taylor as President of TUKAweb, Inc., a company established in 1999 to provide fashion software subscriptions and services for fashion students and entrepreneurs. Taylor’s responsibilities will include managing the expansion of the fastest-growing division of TUKAgroup and opening addition TUKAcenters throughout Europe and North America.

Taylor has over 25 years of experience in CAD / CAM software and has managed successful technology businesses with a strong background in apparel design and manufacturing. Most recently, he worked as President of NedGraphics, a textile design software company based in New York.

Taylor is excited to join the TUKAweb team, and “can’t wait to embark on this new challenge!” He credits his previous experience with NedGraphics as equipping him with knowledge and experience that he will carry into this next phase of his career, and says that he is, “looking forward to learning and growing the TUKAweb division in this new role.”

Ram Sareen, Chairman of TUKAgroup, is equally enthusiastic about bringing Taylor on board. “I have known Geoff for years and always held him in high esteem as someone who understands the value of technology in the fashion industry.” He believes that Taylor’s background in the textile sector will help to offer more expansive design tools to the fashion industry.

About TUKAgroup: The Los Angeles-based corporation consists of three global divisions to serve fashion businesses of all sizes. Tukatech, a fashion technology company, develops software and machinery for apparel product development and garment manufacturing. TUKAweb, a web-based service portal, is a hub of tools and services ideal for fashion students and entrepreneurs. TUKAcenters, global brick-and-mortar design cafes, offer workstations for apparel start-ups and freelancers to utilize Tukatech fashion technology for their businesses.

TUKAgroup
Tukatech Inc.
+1 323-726-3836
email us here

You just read:

Geoffrey Taylor joins TUKAgroup as President of TUKAweb, Inc.

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.